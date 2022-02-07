BJP govt restored true honour of women in UP: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that assault on women was very common during the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh and pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) restored the true honour of women in the state.

Addressing the Jan Chaupal rally virtually, PM Modi said, "Earlier, molestation of women was very common. The situation was so bad that after incidents of chain snatching, people were thankful that they were still alive. CM Yogi Adityanath's government freed women from that fear. We gave women their true honour."

Discussing the law and order situation in the state, PM Modi also stated that the criminals who went to jail under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are waiting for the elections so that the ruling government can be changed and they can come out of prison.

"During CM Yogi's tenure, criminals themselves ran to jails and demanded that they be locked up. They have been waiting for these elections for years. They have just one hope, that the elections come soon and there is a change of government so that they can come out of jail," he added.

"They are hoping for the old 'mafia raj' government to come back. These criminals want reimbursement from the people of UP for their dacoity and loot business which is shut for the last five years," PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister also said that the previous governments followed a model of creating trouble for every community and then covered everything in the name of sympathy.

He said the governance model led by previous governments in Uttar Pradesh troubled farmers, youth, poor people, Dalits, and other sections of society.

Appreciating the efforts made by the double engine government for the development of Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We want that in the next 25 years, when the nation would complete 100 years of independence, UP could mark with its development story."

Referring to the Adityanath government and Centre, the prime minister said, "Our government is making continuous efforts to see that the businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help."

Prime Minister apologized for holding Jan Chaupal'' rally virtually, saying that the bad weather couldn't allow his helicopter to take off for Bijnor.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)