BJP govt should take moral responsibility, resign en masse, says Akhilesh over rape incidents in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh government and demanded its collective resignation over alleged failure in law and order situation of the state.

Stating that the reports of rape, murder and assaults were heart-wrenching, Yadav asserted that the women in the state were living in an atmosphere of fear.

"From security point of view, this is the worst time for the girls and women of the state. It is condemnable. BJP led state government is not able to manage the law and order situation of the state. It is failing to adhere to its constitutional responsibilities. Hence it should take moral responsibility and must tender a collective resignation", Yadav was quoted as saying in a press statement released by Samajwadi party.

Yaday's comments come hours after a rape survivor was set ablaze in the Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning. The woman has been shifted to the national capital for better medical treatment on government expense.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the incident and said that the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

