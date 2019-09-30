Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

BJP govt standing with people who commit atrocities against girls: Rahul Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the ruling party is standing with those committing atrocities against girls and arresting his party members who are protesting against it.
"BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is standing with those committing atrocities against girls and arresting Congress people who are protesting. But in this path of struggle, our people will stand on the streets and will face oppression. #BJPBhagaoBetiBachao" he tweeted.
Gandhi's tweet came after the Shahjahanpur district administration denied permission to hold a 'Padyatra' in support of the girl student who has levelled rape allegations against BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand.
According to the letter, the public meeting was to be held on Monday at 10 am followed by a 'padayatra' from Congress office in the town and was to go through several places like Sadar Bazaar, Bahadurganj and Ghantaghar on the way to Lucknow.
"This is to inform you that currently festival season is going on and Navratri, Durga Puja and Dusshera functions are being held. The proposed route of the 'padayatra' passes through busy markets due to which it is not possible to give police protection. Also, the place cannot accommodate nearly 2,000 people during the public meeting," the letter said.
"As Section 144 (which prohibits the gathering of more than four people) is imposed in Shahjahanpur district, it is not possible to organise a programme of such a large scale. Hence, the administration has denied permission to hold the 'padayatra'," it said.
A local court in Shahjahanpur had on September 20 sent Chinmayanand to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting the law student. He was charged with an offence not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal intimidation.
Earlier, during the SIT interrogation, the student had accepted that she instigated one of her friends to send messages to Chinmayanand demanding extortion money. After her confession, she was arrested and produced before the court, which sent her to judicial custody for 14 days.
The law student went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.
The girl, who studied in a college run by Chinmayanand, had later testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She said that the accused recorded the incidents on camera and used them to blackmail her.
Chinmayanand, who was the Minister of State for Home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on September 23 after he complained of chest pain. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:44 IST

Bengaluru: BBMP set for Mayoral polls tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The voting hall in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office is all set for Tuesday's mayoral elections along with polls for chairpersons of four standing committees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:43 IST

Rain water enters into Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India] Sept 30 (ANI): With incessant rains in the region resulting in water logging in many areas of Patna, Jakkanpur Police Station has also been flooded by the rainwater on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:41 IST

Seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena to be announced in next few hours: BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Shiv-Sena and BJP have reached to a seat-sharing agreement for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Monday, adding that the announcement will be made in the next few hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:26 IST

NDRF deploys 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar to tackle floods

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): As the state is battling floods, considering the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Monday said that it has deployed 19 teams in 14 districts of Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:25 IST

Indian Army team scales Mt Balijuri in Uttarakhand

Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A team of Bombay Sappers, from the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, has successfully completed a mountaineering expedition to Mount Balijuri.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST

Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to be flagged off on Oct 4, says DMRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line will be formally flagged off on October 4 this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:20 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 2 held with 270 cannabis worth Rs 35 lakh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Two people have been arrested after 270-kilogram cannabis was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:09 IST

1 dead, 5 injured after under construction railway shed...

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A man died and five others sustained injuries on Monday after an under-construction railway shed at Shalimar Railway Station collapsed in Howrah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:05 IST

SC may hear Ayodhya title dispute case on Saturdays if need arises

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said that if the need arises, it will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case on Saturdays as well to ensure that the hearing is concluded by October 18.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:01 IST

Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Court adjourns hearing till Oct 7

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Panaji Sessions court on Monday adjourned till October 7 the hearing in the sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:00 IST

CBI seeks more time to probe charges against Asthana, Devender Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking more time to investigate the bribery charges against CBI officials Devender Kumar and Rakesh Asthana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 18:59 IST

WB: Two held in Murshidabad; arms and ammunition seized

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Police have arrested two persons and seized 20 firearms and 42 ammunitions from them on Sunday.

Read More
iocl