Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo)

BJP govt wants to suppress voices of justice, says Priyanka Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:13 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After Congress was denied permission to hold a padayatra in support of jailed student who levelled rape allegations against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out against the Uttar Pradesh government for "suppressing the voices of justice."
"The criminals in Uttar Pradesh are threatening the rape victim under the protection of the government. The BJP government wants to suppress the voices of justice for our Shahjahanpur daughter. The padayatra was stopped. Our leaders are being arrested. What is there to be afraid of?" she said in a tweet.
In a subsequent tweet, Priyanka said that the state government was "abusing" democracy and said the ruling dispensation could go to any extent to suppress the voices seeking justice for the rape victim and save a rape accused.
"Section 144 is imposed when any protest is held against them. You cannot suppress the voices of the people and you cannot hide injustice and tyranny. The more you try, the demand for justice will strengthen. Ensure justice to the rape victim and stop saving your minister," Priyanka tweeted.
Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Monday claimed that he was put under preventive custody after the district administration denied permission to hold the 180-km long padayatra from Shahjahanpur to the state capital Lucknow.
Prasada was seen questioning police over the denial of holding the foot march and asked whether or not holding a protest seeking justice for a person was wrong.
In his Twitter post, the Congress leader attached a letter of the District Magistrate Shahjahanpur addressed to the party's district committee president Kaushal Mishra. The Congress party also shared visuals on their official Twitter handle of their party leaders being taken away by the police.
A local court in Shahjahanpur had on September 20 sent Chinmayanand to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting the law student. He was charged with an offence not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal intimidation.
Earlier, during the SIT interrogation, the student had accepted that she instigated one of her friends to send messages to Chinmayanand demanding extortion money. After her confession, she was arrested and produced before the court, which sent her to judicial custody for 14 days.
The law student went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.
The girl, who studied in a college run by Chinmayanand, had later testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. She said that the accused recorded the incidents on camera and used them to blackmail her. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:40 IST

Gadkari inaugurates phase-3 of Delhi-Meerut expressway

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated the third phase of Delhi-Meerut expressway here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:25 IST

Rajnath Singh launches website of DefExpo 2020

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday launched the website of the 11th edition of DefEXpo.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:24 IST

Bihar Floods: Rudy urges people to remain patient, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Amid the rising death toll in the state and incessant rains creating havoc in capital city Patna, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Monday urged people to be patient while referring to the situation in Patna as a 'calamity caused due to excessive rains'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:22 IST

UP by-polls: Azam Khan's wife clears electricity dues of...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Before filing her nomination for the Rampur Assembly by-poll, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima on Monday cleared electricity dues worth Rs 30 lakh of the Humsafar resort owned by son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:20 IST

If willing, MLAs who resigned can contest on BJP ticket: Yediyurappa

Shikaripura (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that 15 MLAs, who tendered their resignations and aspired to contest Assembly by-polls from the BJP, will get tickets.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:08 IST

Bihar floods: State disaster management demands Coal India Ltd...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bihar State Disaster Management Authority on Monday demanded the Coal India Limited to send two pumping machines of hyperpower intensity to clear the water from the flood-affected areas in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:07 IST

Congress MLA, NCP, VBA leaders join BJP ahead of Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Namita Mundada, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Gopichand Padalkar, and Congress MLA Kashiram Pawara joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:59 IST

INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the regular bail petition filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram who is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:53 IST

Telangana: 5 apprehended for gangrape; 14 held for attempting to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Five people have been apprehended for allegedly gang raping a woman and assaulting her husband for three days at a poultry farm here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:51 IST

Hospitals to get recognition for exceptional work under PMJAY:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After the de-empanelment of 111 hospitals for fraudulent practices, the government will give 'name and fame' to those medical units which are doing excellent work under the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh V

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:46 IST

Maharashtra: 60 rural women giving Khadi contemporary twist to...

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): With an aim to promote traditional Khadi globally, a self-reliance group of 60 rural women in Maharashtra's Wardha city are giving it a contemporary twist so that it could look stylish and fashionable at the same time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:40 IST

Bihar: Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Patna, water...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Many parts of Bihar, including the state capital Patna, is currently battling with flood and intense rains which have thrown the normal life out of gear.

Read More
iocl