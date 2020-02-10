BJP govts sytematically eroding quota system for backwards: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of systematically trying to end the quota system for the backward classes provided in the Constitution.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi said: "Understand the system by which BJP wants to end the reservation: 1) RSS leaders keep giving statements against reservation. 2) BJP government in Uttar Pradesh appeals in the Supreme Court that the fundamental right to quota should be terminated.

"3) Uttar Pradesh government immediately starts tampering with the rules of reservation. BJP first tried to tamper with the law made against the atrocities on Dalit Adivasis. Now it is weakening the right of equality given by the Constitution and Babasaheb (BR Ambedkar)."

On Sunday, the Congress party had asked BJP to clarify its stand on reservation for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes (STs and SCs) in government jobs and promotions.

The party also questioned the recent judgement of Supreme Court in which the top court said the state governments are not bound to provide quotas to SCs, STs or OBCs in government jobs.

"The Uttarakhand government has taken a stand that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions. The Centre had earlier went to the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order which said that reservations should not apply on promotions. The Centre is still pursuing that case in the Supreme Court," Congress spokesperson Udit Raj said.

"The views of the Centre and the state government are, therefore, contradictory on this. The BJP should, therefore, clarify its stand on reservations to ST/SCs in jobs and promotions," he added.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik said that his party disagreed with the Supreme Court's judgement. (ANI)