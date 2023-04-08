BJP has adopted democratic process for deciding Karnataka candidates, Congress will fare poorly: CM Bommai

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that BJP is in the process of finalising its candidates for Karnataka polls based on feedback from people and that Congress did not have suitable candidates on many seats.

Talking to the media, Bommai said a meeting of BJP's parliamentary board would be held on April 8 for declaring candidates for the May 10 assembly election.

"There is no tension regarding the list of BJP candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls but there are expectations. Competition is common when there are a lot of aspirants. The list is getting prepared democratically as the opinion of the workers has been taken at all levels and has been discussed in Taluk and district-level committees. The feelings of people have been considered while preparing the list. Three names are proposed for each constituency," he said.

The Chief Minister said Congress will fare poorly in the assembly polls.



"Congress Party did not have suitable candidates for 60 constituencies and the candidates were brought from other parties and given the tickets," he said.

Bommai claimed that before the release of the second list, a senior Congress leader "called up" many BJP MLAs' and offered them the tickets.

"The Congress party will fare very badly in the upcoming assembly polls. It lacks suitable candidates...no organization at the grassroots level, and no proper ideology or principles," he said.

"I thank Sudeep for extending support to the BJP. It was left to others if they wanted to take Sudip with them for the poll campaign," he added.

Congress has taken potshots at BJP for "delay" in declaring candidates. Votes will be counted for assembly polls on May 13. (ANI)

