BJP has audacity to run 'fear-free UP' campaign: Priyanka on Unnao rape victim accident

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday fired a fresh salvo at the Yogi Adityanath government over the accident involving the Unnao rape victim, saying that the ruling dispensation has the audacity to run a 'bhay-mukt' (fear-free) campaign.

"So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates," she tweeted.

"She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a "bhymukt uttr prdesh" campaign??? Does it have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway?" the Congress leader said in another tweet.

The accident happened on Sunday when the victim was on her way to Rai Bareilly from Unnao. The vehicle in which she, her two aunts and lawyer, were travelling, collided with a truck.

While two of the victim's aunt succumbed after the accident, she and her lawyer are grievously injured.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the rape case of the minor girl. He is a BJP MLA from Bangarmau in Unnao and was arrested by the CBI in April last year.

The teen was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. (ANI)