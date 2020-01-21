BJP has become arrogant after getting more than 300 seats, says Munawwar Rana

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Slamming the centre over Citizenship Amendment Act, poet Munawwar Rana on Tuesday said that the BJP has become arrogant after getting more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

He said that Congress also got more than 400 seats in 1984 but has been reduced to around 50 today.

"Protests are going on all over in India and not just in Lucknow. It is another matter that the government is not listening to any voices against itself. BJP is getting arrogant after getting more than 300 seats in the general elections. Even Congress party got more than 400 seats in 1984 but has been reduced to nothing today," said Rana while talking to ANI.

"Singling out one community in CAA is against the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' slogan of BJP. Either the slogan is correct or the government's activities. Both can't be true," he added.

He further lamented the fact that the government has lodged FIRs against women, including his daughters, for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The government has registered an FIR against my daughters for protesting against CAA. It is shameful that on the one hand the government talks of women's empowerment and on the other hand they are causing problems for women who are protesting against CAA," he said.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

