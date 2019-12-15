BJP has brought anarchy, CAA an example of its misrule: Congress

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rajeev Tyagi on Saturday said that the BJP has brought anarchy in the nation and its implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is an example of that.

"In ancient times, sometimes the government used to end up in the wrong hands. Now the BJP has taken control which has spelt anarchy for the nation. We saw people dying in queues after demonetisation. We saw the poor implementation of GST because of which small traders committed suicide. Article 370 caused troubles in Jammu and Kashmir. Now we are seeing that the government is killing people in the North-East after the implementation of CAA," Tyagi told ANI.

Congress leader Asha Kumari said here today that CAA is against the Constitution.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)

