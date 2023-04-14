BJP has completely lost control in Karnataka: Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday after coming out from a meeting at Congress President Kharge's residence said that BJP has lost control in the state of Karnataka and they will face the brunt of the public in the upcoming elections.

While talking to ANI, Randeep Surjewala said, "BJP has completely lost control in Karnataka. Public will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections".

Karnataka State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Congress will soon release its list of the remaining candidates for the Karnataka elections.

"We had declared our list of candidates even before BJP did. They announced their list very late" he said.

He further stated that various leaders after getting insulted by BJP are joining Congress in Karnataka.



"Their sitting MLAs are insulted. 40 per cent commission government now have 40 per cent rebels. PM Modi used to say that they are against the dynastic politics in the country. They have given tickets to more than 20 dynasts. Their deputy CM Lakshman Savadi resigned from the BJP," he said.

"We will give space to those who have joined from other parties but for us, our political workers are the priority. They have worked hard for us and have made sacrifices," he said.

He also mentioned that BJP is trying to disrupt the culture of Karnataka.

"BJP has dented the image of Brand Karnataka. Sometimes they are busy in Amul versus Nandini, sometimes the Kannada language goes missing from a CRPF exam. Recently they passed a law to hurt minorities in the state. Our party will focus on reviving Brand Karnataka," he said.

After attending the meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the remaining list of candidates will be out soon.

"List will be out soon. On the issue of Rajasthan politics when we take a decision, we will let you know" he told ANI.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

