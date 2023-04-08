BJP has ensured social justice while distributing poll tickets: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said that the BJP has always ensured social justice while distributing tickets for elections.

While speaking to ANI, K Sudhakar said, "Let's wait for one more day. BJP has always given a lot of opportunities to the youth and women and has maintained social justice. Above all, we have always given priority to workers of the party. So the party is different from all other parties today."

He further stated the congress party has no clarity on who will become their chief minister candidate in the upcoming election.

"I am seeing more Surjewala than Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar. Let them decide on one face how can they say both? They (Congress) are not clear, they have no clarity on who will become the CM face. We have clarity, we have our PM under whose guidance govt will run and we have an able, efficient CM Basavaraj Bommai who is also the chairman of the campaign committee," he said.



K Sudhakar's remarks came after earlier today Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told ANI that the allegation on Congress is wrong that Congress is going to the election without a face.

"BJP should tell who their faces are at the present is it Chief Minister's face or Prahlad Joshi's face or C T Ravi's face?" Surjewala asked.

While reacting to JDS's letter to Election Commission to stop the telecast of actor Kichcha Sudeep's movies, tv shows and advertisements till the polls, Sudhakar said, "It doesn't matter whether they show it on TV or not. Kichcha Sudeep is a hugely popular actor, when he goes in favour of our people, for campaigning we will definitely have great support from the cadre and also he will fetch us votes and seats".

JDS had mentioned in its letter that Kichcha Sudeep's shows can influence votes in favour of the BJP.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

