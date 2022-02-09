BJP has given stable govt to Goa for last 10 yrs, before that game of Kho-Kho was going on: Gadkari

Pedne (Goa) [India], February 8 (ANI): Attacking the previous government in Goa, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that since the last 10 years there has been a stable government in Goa, adding that before the BJP came to power, there was a game of Kho-Kho going on in the state.

"For the last 10 years, there been a BJP government in Goa and this is a stable government, that's why development took place here. Before that, there was a game of Kho-Kho going on here and no one knew when someone would be called," said Gadkari while addressing a public rally in Goa's Pedne today.



He further said, "When the airport was built there was no way for it. I soon told Parrikar ji that this is the way inside the state government for the airport. But the state government did not have money at that time. Then by giving Rs 1200 crores we made that way."

Gadkari informed that he had also sanctioned Rs 12 thousand crores for the construction of another national highway and with this, the tourism industry started booming.

"I have sanctioned 25000 crores till now", he added.


