BJP has gone 'cold and meek' during voting in four phases of UP assembly polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone "cold and meek" since the time voting took place during the four phases in Uttar Pradesh.



Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a public rally in Prayagraj, assured that the Samajwadi Party will provide employment opportunities in the police department if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"Since the time voting took place during all these four phases, BJP has gone cold and meek. BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs but when Samajwadi Party's government will be formed, then we'll announce vacancies in police and provide employment," the SP chief said.

Polling has been held in four of seven phases of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

