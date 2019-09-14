BJP has hijacked Chhattisgarh's education dept, minister: Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh on Friday accused the opposition BJP of 'hijacking' the state's education department and alleged that they are accepting a bribe in exchange of promising transfers and posts.

"BJP has hijacked our state's education department, they even hijacked our minister. They are taking bribe promising officials transfers and posts. We have told this to Chief Minister, Vora ji and Punia ji. We have requested them to free him from BJP's clutches...If he doesn't improve, he should be ousted from his post," he told reporters here.

The Congress MLA also claimed that no one from the education department was paying attention to the queries of party leaders of the education department. (ANI)

