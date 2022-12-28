BJP has huge washing machine, biggest stains come out clean: Kharge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the ruling party at the Centre has a "huge washing machine" that can clean even the "biggest stains".

During an event celebrating the 138th Foundation Day of Congress, the party chief said, "BJP has a huge washing machine that can clean even the biggest stains. When people are put into this machine they come out clean. We all have to fight together to save democracy. It is a government of liars at the Centre."

Referring to the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said the mass outreach march was an attempt to counter the "hatemongering" by the BJP.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is an attempt to fight against the atmosphere of hate being created by them (BJP) in the country. A notice was sent to Rahul Gandhi telling him that such events should not be held due to COVID-19 but Prime Minister is attending many public events," added Kharge.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress chief targeted the BJP government during his address at the party headquarters in New Delhi and said the basic principles of India are being constantly attacked.



He said that society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered.

"The basic principles of India are under constant attack. A pit of hatred is being dug all over the country. People are in trouble due to inflation, unemployment but the government does not care," Kharge said.

He further appealed to people to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Indian National congress was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai). Every year on December 28, the party celebrates its foundation day.

Notably, Congress has got a non-Gandhi president after 24 years. In 1998, Sonia Gandhi was made congress president and in 2017 Rahul Gandhi was elected as the party chief but he resigned from the post after the poll debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

