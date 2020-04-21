BJP has no locus standi on Palghar lynching, its party member accused in the case: Jaiveer Shergill

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the Palghar lynching incident and said that it had no right to question the coalition government in Maharashtra over it as its own party member was an accused in the incident.

"Congress condemns the horrific lynching incident of Palghar. BJP has no locus standi as BJP member, a political leader (Sarpanch) is himself an accused in the Palghar lynching case. Maharashtra government will ensure the strictest punishment (to the accused)," Shergill said.

The Congress leader went on to further slam BJP and alleged that several of its members had previously been seen with those accused in such incidents.

"BJP has no locus standi because on one hand, Maharashtra government has ensured 110 arrests (in Palghar case), on the other hand, BJP ministers, Jayant Sinha had garlanded a lynching accused while Mahesh Sharma had wrapped the Dadri accused in the Tiranga (tricolour). BJP is a conspirator, promoter and supporter of lynching cases, while Congress government is the punisher and preventer," he said.

Palghar police on Sunday arrested 110 people including 9 juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by villagers.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, who suspecting them of being thieves, police said. (ANI)

