"BJP has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes," Odisha CM slams BJP for politics on Naba Das murder

Odisha [India], February 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday spoke in the Odisha Assembly on the murder of state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and said BJP has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes.

Earlier on January 29, Naba Das was shot by Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Gopal Das in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital.

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party CM Patnaik said, "I am disturbed at the statements made by some leaders of the opposition party especially the state BJP on the entire police force. I pity the opposition, especially the state BJP that has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising our police force which is the pride of Orissa."

"It is disturbing to see the baseless and malicious allegations that are being made. Politics on a sensitive crime is not a good sign for our democracy," CM Patnaik said.

Earlier on February 5, BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that the killing of Odisha minister Naba Das by a policeman "shows lawlessness in the state".



The entire police force has been unreasonably termed as criminals based on the act of a single policeman. This is an insult to the 90,000 Police and Home Guard personnel who are young Odia boys and girls and to their family members, CM said.

CM Patnaik said, "There are various issues we can disagree, debate, argue and dispute. But never should we do politics on sensitive issues. My Government's only aim will be to bring the perpetrators of such crime to justice and give the strictest punishment."

Remembering Naba Kishore Das CM Patnaik stated, "As we assemble in this house, Sri Das and his family members are in our thoughts and prayers. We have lost a dear colleague and a dynamic leader, who was committed to the development of Odisha, particularly Western Odisha."

In view of the very sensitive nature of this incident, a Crime Branch investigation">investigation was ordered immediately. To ensure transparency in the investigation">investigation, my government had requested the Honorable High Court to nominate one sitting or retired Judge of the HC to monitor the investigation">investigation of this case. The Hon'ble High Court nominated Justice J.P. Das (retired) to monitor the investigation">investigation of the case, Odisha CM said.

Das had been the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha since 2019. He was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency and was said to be an influential leader in the area. (ANI)

