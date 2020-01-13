BJP has nothing to do what he says: Babul Supriyo on Ghosh's controversial remark

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday distanced himself and the Bharatiya Janata Party from state president Dilip Gosh's controversial remark of shooting down those involved in damaging public property in West Bengal and said that it was 'very irresponsible' for him to have uttered that.

BJP has nothing to do what he says, Babul Supriyo on Ghosh 'shooting down' comment

"BJP has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination and BJP governments in UP and Assam have never resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever. It is very irresponsible of Dilip da to have said that," Supriyo said.

His remarks came after Dilip Ghosh on Sunday had said Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state.

Ghosh had also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not taking action against those who destroyed public property during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as "they are her voters".

"Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs," Ghosh said. (ANI)

