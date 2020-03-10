BJP has nothing to do with MP political crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that his party "has nothing to do" with the ongoing political crisis in the state that has left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in dire straits.

Chouhan also extended greetings to the citizens extended his greeting on the occasion of Holi.

Chouhan said that the festival of colors is a symbol of mutual love, unity and harmony in the society.

"I wish everyone a very happy holi. This festival is a festival of peace, happiness, harmony, unity and prosperity."

Around 20 cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath late night on Monday. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)