BJP has spread much hatred in country: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): Attacking the BJP during an election rally in West Bengal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party has spread so much hatred in the country that Muslims are being called 'jihadi', tribals are being called 'Naxals' and secular thinkers are being called 'anti-nationals'.

"BJP has spread so much hatred in the country that when a child with a Muslim name goes to a temple for water, he is thrashed. Muslims are being called 'jihadi', tribals are being called 'Naxals' and secular thinkers are being called 'anti-nationals'," said AIMIM chief in Murshidabad.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement on the liberation movement of Bangladesh, Owaisi asked PM Modi that if he (PM Modi) did Satyagrah for Bangladesh, then why does he calling people of Murshidabad as Bangladeshis.



"In Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi yesterday said he did Satyagrah for the liberation of Bangladesh. If you did Satyagrah for Bangladesh, then why are you calling people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis. Why are you abusing us?" AIMIM chief asserted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi, during his Bangladesh visit had recalled his participation in the struggle for independence of Bangladesh, which he said was one of the first movements of his life.

"I would like to remind brothers and sisters in Bangladesh with pride, being involved in the struggle for independence of Bangladesh was one of first movements of my life. I must have been 20 to 22 years old when I and my colleagues did Satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom," the Prime Minister had said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are being held in eight phases with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

