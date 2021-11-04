BJP has to be defeated completely to reduce fuel prices by Rs 50, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): After the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be defeated completely to reduce the fuel prices by Rs 50.

Talking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader asked, "Is the Central government making fun of the people? The prices of petrol and diesel have gone beyond Rs 100, the government has taken advantage of lakhs, crores of rupees in the national treasury and now when the elections are coming, the government has reduced the petrol price by Rs 5."

"On the occasion of Diwali, you would have reduced at least Rs 25-30 on the excise duty, then we would have realised the government has done something."



Raut said that the Central government has larger responsibility of reducing the prices of petrol and diesel.

"After BJP lost by-poll elections, they reduced the fuel prices by Rs 5, now think about how many times we have to defeat BJP to reduce the prices by Rs 50. BJP has to be defeated completely to reduce the fuel prices by Rs 50. After 2024, this day will surely come," he said.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

