"BJP has turned away from Baniyas": Former CM Rabri Devi on saffron party naming new Bihar chief

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 23 (ANI): Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Thursday scoffed at the BJP's decision to appoint Samrat Chowdhary as the party's new state chief saying it seems that the saffron party has drifted from its core vote bank, the Baniyas (traders).

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rabri said, "It seems the BJP has turned away from its core vote bank, the Baniyas, and that is why they have gone with a Mahto (lower caste in Bihar) as their new state president."

The former Bihar CM, who was recently summoned for questioning by the CBI in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, added, "Such tricks won't work as the people will teach the BJP a lesson (in the next Lok Sabha elections)."



However, she did extend her greetings and good wishes to Samrat Chowdhary on being appointed the BJP's new Bihar chief.

Also the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Choudhary replaces Sanjay Jaiswal, whose term as the BJP's Bihar president, ended in November last year.

Before boarding the BJP boat in 2018, Choudhary was with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United), the current ruling coalition in the state.

In a major reshuffle in the BJP ranks ahead of upcoming electoral battles, the party on Thursday announced new state chiefs for Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Delhi.

The move is being seen as part of the BJP's preparations for next year's Lok Sabha elections. Rajasthan is also scheduled to go for Assembly polls at the end of this year. (ANI)

