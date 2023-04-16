"BJP has turned India into a mafia republic": Mohua Moitra after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Hitting out at the BJP government after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, in a chilling turn of events, on Saturday night, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Sunday said the saffron party has turned India into a "mafia republic".

"BJP has turned India into a mafia republic. I will say it here, I will say it abroad, I will say it everywhere because this is the truth. Two men in custody shot dead in front of a zillion policemen and cameras -- this is the death of the rule of law," the TMC leader said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the incident a "cold-blooded murder", adding that people who are celebrating this killing are "vultures".

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday morning, Owaisi said, "The BJP government has a role in this. ASupreme Court-monitored investigation should be done and a committee should be formed in this matter. No officer from Uttar Pradesh should be included in the committee. This was a 'cold-blooded' murder."

He further said, "How did they (killers) get those weapons?... Why were they raising religious slogans after killing them? What will you call them if not terrorists? Will you call them Patriots? People celebrating this incident are vultures..."

He said the incident raises a big question on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.



Atiq was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and also in the subsequent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP's leader's murder, in February this year.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered the setting up of a three-member judicial commission to probe the incident.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Prayagraj incident. He chaired a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. The CM also ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," an officer said.

A forensic team also reached the scene of the incident and collected samples.

Moments before their killing, the slain gangster siblings, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical and their murder was captured on camera.

"Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)" were Atiq Ahmed's last words, when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad's burial. (ANI)

