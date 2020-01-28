BJP high command not supporting Yediyurappa, says Congress leader HK Patil

Gadag (Karnataka) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader HK Patil on Tuesday said that the BJP high command is not providing any support to the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government, which in turn is damaging the state.

"BJP high command is not providing any support to Yediyurappa. He has to expand his cabinet in such a way that it does not taint his stature. The delay in state cabinet expansion is causing much damage to the state and development works are happening at a slow pace," Patil said.

Patil also accused the state government of not working in the people's interest and said, " The BJP-led state government is not working in the people's favour, it is working against the people."

The Congress leader was addressing the media in Hulkoti in Gadag district on Tuesday. (ANI)

