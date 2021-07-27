BJP High command will announce name of next Karnataka CM after discussions: State Minister Murugesh Nirani

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): After the resignation of Karnataka's Caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa from his post, Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the party high command will announce the name of the next chief minister after discussions.

While talking to the reporters at the Bengaluru airport, Nirani said, "We will abide by the (BJP) high command's decision. The high command will announce the name of the CM after discussions. Our agenda is to work as a party worker."

A day before Yediyurappa's exit, Nirani was in Delhi on Sunday to meet BJP leaders, party sources said. However, Nirani said that he was on a personal visit to Delhi.

On Monday, Yediyurappa submitted his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to send union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party general secretary Arun Singh as central observers to Karnataka.

Sources said the two senior leaders will interact with state BJP legislators and senior party leadership for finalising the new chief minister of Karnataka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad held a meeting on the Karnataka issue. Arun Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan are likely to hold wide consultations in Karnataka and brief the central party leadership before the name of the new chief minister is finalized, said sources.

The central observers are also likely to interact with Yediyurappa who has a stronghold in the state. The party leadership is keen to have Yediyurappa's full support for his successor. Yediyurappa was the first chief minister of BJP in South India.

The majority of Lingayat seers had thrown their weight behind Yeddiyurappa which led to the delay in the change of Chief Minister in the state.

The state is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2023. (ANI)