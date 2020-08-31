BJP hits back at Goa Congress for demanding apology from Sawant over alleged remarks

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): After Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his alleged statement that the number of COVID-19 cases had increased after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, BJP on Sunday said that he has not done anything for which he needs to apologise and also took a jibe at the Opposition party saying that "Opposers of Prabhu Shree Ram have suddenly become Ganesh Bhakts".

Goa BJP spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik clarified that the Chief Minister only emphasised on the social distancing norms and the use of face masks.

"Opposers of Prabhu Shree Ram have suddenly become Ganesh Bhakts. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has not said anything for which he should apologise. Chief Miniter has only emphasised on the social distancing norms and the use of face masks," he said.

"I am happy that finally the Hindu in Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar is suddenly alive. They were so busy and engrossed in minority appeasement for the last 72 years that finally, they are beginning to wake up," he added.

Earlier, Amarnath Panjikar, the General Secretary of GPCC said that the Chief Minister has no right to blame anyone for the increase in COVID-19 cases in the State except for themselves.

"It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has blamed devotees for spreading coronavirus in Goa by participating in annual Chaturthi celebrations, and he must apologise for hurting their sentiments," he stated.

The BJP leader alleged that Congress is trying to use religious sentiments for political gains.

It is a shame that Congress is trying to use religious sentiments for political gains. They stand exposed today. They are the ones who through Advocate Kapil Sibal did everything possible to delay the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and are talking of Hindu sentiments today," he said.

Naik said that it is important for everyone across religion to maintain social distancing and wear face masks while celebrating all religious activities amid pandemic. (ANI)

