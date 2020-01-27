BJP hits back at Oppn over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): BJP on Monday hit out at political parties opposing Padma Shri awarded to singer-musician Adnan Sami, saying that they only like the Muslims who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court, Army, and the government.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said: "Padma Awards were conferred on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. An attempt is being made by the Congress and the so-called liberals to start a political war over Adnan Sami's Padma Shri. Adnan Sami's mother Naureen Khan was an Indian and hailed from Jammu. Today, we ask the Congress why it has a problem when the child of a Muslim woman from Jammu and Kashmir being awarded Padma Shri."

"The Congress and the liberals feel for anti-nationals like Yaseen Malik, Yaqoob Memon, Afzal Guru, and Burhan Wani, but it has objections if good Muslim who is moving ahead in a positive way is conferred with an honour," he said.

"This proves liberals, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and people from Tauheen (Shaheen) Bagh like only some Muslims who abuse Modiji, Supreme Court and Indian Army and the government," added the spokesperson.

Attacking the Congress further, Patra said: "Congress says the father of Adnan Sami was a part of Pakistan Army in 1965 Indo-Pak war and he should not be given Padma award. Sami is an Indian citizen. We want to ask Sonia Gandhi that her father Stephen Maino was in the Army of Hitler and Mussolini. He fought alongside them as a fascist." (ANI)

