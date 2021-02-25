BJP hits out at Congress objection to renaming Motera stadium after PM Modi; 23 stadiums named after Nehru-Gandhi

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): As Congress and other Opposition parties on Wednesday objected to renaming the Motera Cricket Stadium in Gujarat to 'Narendra Modi Stadium', the BJP strongly hit back stating that significant sports infrastructure, awards, and trophies in the country have been named after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium which according to the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), has a total capacity of 1,32,000.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. "Have Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi ever praised world's tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia? Have they visited it? What more can be said?" Mr Prasad said.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to the criticism and tweeted, "The name of the whole Sports Complex is Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. Only the name of one Cricket Stadium, within that complex has been named as #NarendramodiStadium Ironically, "The Parivaar", which never respected Sardar Patel, even after his death, is now making hue & cry!"

Another BJP leader Y Satya Kumar posted a list of the 23 stadiums in the country that are named after the Gandhi-Nehru family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, "Beautiful how the truth reveals itself. Narendra Modi stadium - Adani end - Reliance end With Jay Shah presiding. #HumDoHumareDo"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a quote in Hindi by India's first Home Minister Sardar Patel. "There is something unique in this soil, which has always been the abode of great souls despite many obstacles," she said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed the move of renaming the stadium as 'legacy-creation-thru-labelling spree' by BJP.

"Maybe they just realised the stadium was named for a Home Minister who had banned their parent organisation! Or maybe this is advance booking to ensure the next visiting Head of State is hosted here, like Trump? Or is this the beginning of a legacy-creation-thru-labelling spree?" Tharoor tweeted.



The Rashtriya Janata Dal, said: "The true colour of the self-styled ruler is now clearly exposed! This is also the first time in 70 years! But there will be no doubt for the last time! Self-indulgence has yet to come down to shamelessness!"

Congress leader Hardik Patel in a tweet said, "The Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium is the world's largest stadium situated in Ahmedabad and has now been renamed as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, is it not an insult to Sardar Patel? The BJP, which has been seeking votes in the name of Sardar Patel, is now insulting Sardar Saheb. The people of Gujarat will not tolerate this insult of Sardar Patel."

The significant stadiums named after members of the Nehru/Gandhi family include

Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi; Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium, Bawana, Rajiv Gandhi National Football Academy, Haryana, Rajiv Gandhi AC Stadium in Vishakhapatnam, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Nahariagun, Itanagar, Rajiv Gandhi Badminton Indoor Stadium in Kochi, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra, Ernakulam, Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex , Singhu, Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Sports Complex, Guwahati, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Una, Himachal Pradesh.

The Indira Priyadarshini Stadiumin Vishakhapatnam, the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Deogarh, Rajasthan, Gandhi Stadium, Bolangir, Orissa, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore, Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium, Dehradun, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai andthe Nehru Stadium (cricket), Pune.

The country's highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is named after former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's father. It is conferred on sportspersons for spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports for over a period of four years.

There are 17 tournaments/trophies named after the Nehru-Gandhi family--

These include Rajiv Gandhi Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament, Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Run, Rajiv Gandhi International Invitational Football Tournament, Rajiv Gandhi Boat Race, Kerala, Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Roller Skating Championship, Rajiv Gandhi International Judo Championship, Chandigarh, Rajiv Gandhi Gold Cup Football tournament, Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Trophy Football Tournament, All India Rajiv Gandhi Basketball (Girls) Tournament, organized by Delhi State, All India Rajiv Gandhi Wrestling Gold Cup, organized by Delhi

Rajiv Gandhi International Invitation Gold Cup Football Tournament, Jamshedpur, Rajiv Gandhi Mini Olympics, Mumbai, Indira Gandhi Gold Cup Tournament, Indira Gandhi International Hockey Tournament, Indira Gandhi Boat Race, Kochi, Jawaharlal Nehru International Gold Cup Football Tournament and Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament. (ANI)

