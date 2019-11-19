BJP holds parliamentary party meet ahead of second day of Winter Session

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday ahead of the second day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, party's working president JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in the meeting that was held at the Parliament Library Building.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present at the meeting.

Ahead of the winter session of the Parliament, an all-party meet, BJP parliamentary party meeting and NDA parliamentary meeting, were convened over the weekend.

In today's session, the issue of pollution and climate change is set to be debated with Rajya Sabha MPs RK Sinha, Vijay Goel, KTS Tulsi, GVL Narasimha Rao and Narendra Jadhav have given zero-hour notice on the topic.

Congress MP Manish Tewari and BJD lawmaker Pinaki Misra are expected to initiate the discussion in the Lower House of the Parliament at around 2 pm.

The Centre has said that it will take up all pending legislative works and is ready to resolve any issue in a constructive manner raised by the opposition parties in the Parliament.

The nearly-month long winter session commenced on Monday and will go on till December 13. Many key bills, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, are scheduled to be tabled in this session of the Parliament.

Other important bills that are expected to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

