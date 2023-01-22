BJP holds State Executive Committee meeting in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], January 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s State Executive Committee meeting was held in Puducherry on Sunday.

BJP Puducherry president and former legislator Saminathan chaired the meeting in the Union Territory.



Karnataka Vice President Nirmal Kumar Surana attended the executive committee meeting as a special invitee.

More than 150 people including Bharatiya Janata Party State Secretaries, District Leaders, Team Leaders, Section Organizers, and Executive Committee Members participated in the meeting.

Puducherry Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Member of Parliament Selvaganapathy, BJP State General Secretary Mohan Kumar Assembly, and other party leaders were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

