BJP hopes to bring out Maharashtra Aghadi ideological differences through CAB

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to not approach the Shiv Sena on the issue of seeking support for the citizenship amendment bill as the party wants its former ally to make its stand clear on the issue.

Sources stated that the top BJP leadership, which has been holding parleys with several political parties to shore up numbers and support ahead of the crucial legislation has decided not to approach its former ally for the same.

"Why should we approach Shiv Sena. If they want to support it, they will," said a senior party leader when asked whether BJP is approaching Sena to garner support for CAB. The BJP leaders are hoping that CAB will either expose Sena or the ideological rift in Maharashtra coalition.

The party feels that the Shiv Sena has a tricky situation ahead for itself as its new allies of the Maharashtra Vikas aghadi, the congress and the NCP, have openly opposed the proposed law claiming that it was not secular in nature and was the anti-minority community.

The way Shiv Sena votes for the crucial legislation is also expected to have a far-reaching impact on the recent alliance government in Maharashtra. Party sources feel that this could create a rift in the newly-formed alliance.

The Shiv Sena had been a vocal advocate of the introduction of CAB when it was a part of the NDA alliance. However, the BJP is cautiously awaiting the response of its one-time ally on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant said that the party will support CAB in the Parliament. However, Congress maintained that it will speak to Shiv Sena on supporting CAB as it goes against the Common Minimum Program agreed upon by the parties. (ANI)