BJP in no hurry to form government in Karnataka

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): BJP appears not to be in a hurry to form government in Karnataka in view of various issues involved in the political situation arising out of the rebellion by more than 15 MLAs of Congress and JD(S) that led to the fall of the coalition government.

BJP sources said the party would clear the move to stake claim only after preparations are made in full.

The central leadership of the party has not taken any decision so far on government formation despite the hurry being shown by Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa and his supporters to stake claim, they said.

One of the reasons the central BJP leadership is not rushing into any decision is because of the possibility of bye-elections in more than 15 Assembly seats if the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted or they are disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may have to win a considerable number of them to secure a comfortable majority.

Yeddyurappa, however, is trying to convince the leadership that winning majority of seats would not be much of a problem and in case the need arises there are more Congress and JD(S) MLAs who are willing to resign and fight on BJP's ticket.

He claims that some of the Congress-JD(S) leaders are in touch with him and are eager to cross over.

Yeddyurappa, according to sources, is claiming the Chief Minister's post as he is already the leader of the Legislature party in the state Assembly and also the the President of the Karnataka BJP unit.

In view of these factors, BJP National General-Secretary and in charge of south India, Muralidhar Rao, has been stationed in Bengaluru and is in constant touch with the high command. (ANI)

