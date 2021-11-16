BJP inaugurating more projects to attract voters in UP: Yechury

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is inaugurating projects to attract people for votes.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "You see as the elections approach closer, more and more inaugurations, more and more foundation stone laying ceremonies are being done. All this is being done to attract people to vote for BJP which is facing a great deal of popular discontent among the people."

The CPI(M) leader said that there is a doubt whether these projects will be implemented finally or not.

"People are today dissatisfied with the BJP government in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. I am sure this reflects desperation and that is why such projects are being inaugurated now," he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister landed in a C-130 Hercules plane on the airstrip constructed on the Expressway.

The 341 kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

The key feature of the Expressway is the 3.2 km long airstrip to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year. (ANI)

