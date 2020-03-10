BJP insulting people's mandate in Madhya Pradesh: Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Rattled by the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs, the Congress party on Tuesday accused the BJP of "insulting the people's mandate."

"Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which the attempt by BJP has been made to insult the people's mandate by satisfying the personal ambitions of Jyotiraditya Scindia," said the party in a statement.

The statement further said: "The party workers thank the national Congress leaders for expelling Jyotiraditya Scindia."

Scindia, who served the Congress for 18 years, has resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on."

Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government.

Earlier, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

