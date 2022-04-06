BJP invites ambassadors of foreign nations to its HQ on party's foundation day for event 'To Know BJP'

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has invited diplomats of foreign nations on Wednesday on the occasion of the party's foundation day in a bid to establish better relations and dialogues with other countries.

The event named 'To Know BJP' will take place at the party headquarters in New Delhi which will be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, national president JP Nadda, party spokespersons Sudhanshu Trivedi, Jay Panda along with officials of the External Affairs Ministry.

"So far envoy of France Emmanuel Lenain, European Union's Ugo Astuto, Portugal's Carlos Pereira Marques, Switzerland's Ralf Heckner Poland's Adam Burakowski, Romania's Daniela Sezonov Tane, Bangladesh's Muhammad Imran, Singapore's Simon Wong Wie Kuen, Slovakia's Robert Maxiam, Italy's Vincenzo De Luca, Hungary's Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Vietnams' Pham Sanh Chau and Norway's Hans Jacob Frydenlund have confirmed their presence to the event," read the BJP's official release.

Mostly, envoys of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations, along with some Asian and European nations have been invited to the event.

According to BJP Foreign Affairs In-Charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party aims to foster friendly relations with foreign country envoys.

The event will begin with JP Nadda briefing the envoys about the activities that the BJP is undertaking. It will be followed by a short documentary on the party, individual interaction with envoys and a tour of the entire party headquarters.

"We aspire to start a similar dialogue with other countries too. This is our first such interaction programme. We will go ahead and have a similar one to one interaction with the political parties of friendly nations," said Chauthaiwale.

Chauthaiwale added that different leaders from BJP will be engaged from time to time in these discussions.

"We have also prepared a coffee table book which consists of the work undertaken by the party starting from the days of Jan Sangh till COVID-19. That book will be presented to the foreign ambassadors who will be present at the event," Chauthaiwale added.

Stressing the importance of interactions with foreign envoys, BJP leaders quoted the visit of Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to the party headquarters which helped them clear many misconceptions about the party and initiatives of BJP led state governments.

"PM Deuba visited BJP Hq here in Delhi and then went to Uttar Pradesh. The delegation raised the misconception they had about the Nepali temple in Varanasi. The rumours were spread that the Nepali temple was removed during the construction of the Varanasi corridor. The Nepali delegation raised the issue and UP CM Yogi Adityanath clarified to them that an encroachment near the temple has been removed, and the temple in safe and secure. They were happy and satisfied with our explanation and they also tweeted about it," said Chauthaiwale.

BJP is aiming to rectify any such rumours around the party with such interactions with foreign delegations.

The BJP will organise various programmes from April 6 till April 20 to celebrate the party's foundation day. (ANI)