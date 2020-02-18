BJP is anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-minority party, says Cong' Syed Naseer Hussain

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Tuesday alleged that BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-minority and anti-tribal party.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, "The anti-Dalit, anti-tribal, anti-OBC and anti-minority mindset of BJP is very clear. It is demonstrated in the way that the Uttarakhand government has argued in the Supreme Court regarding the reservations in jobs and promotions. They want to create a hegemony of few people in this country."

"Anybody belonging to the minority community is being seen with suspicion. The developments since the BJP came to power in 2014 are seen as anti-minority. BJP leaders have remarked that the Dalits, the Valmikis are not the people of our country. Such a verdict came in the Supreme Court with the arguments of BJP lawyers," he added.

Hussain also said that Congress has been working to coordinate the country for the last 70 years.

"Congress opposes a bill brought against reservation. The bill needs to be debated again in Parliament and Rajya Sabha," he added.

"Smaller parties like AIMIM make some comments to stay in the news. People are noticing in whose interests, the party is working," Hussain further said. (ANI)

