BJP is cadre-based party, workers work their way up: Shaurya Doval

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Vaishno Devi Shrine tops list of 'Swachh Iconic Places'

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 03 ANI: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been adjudged as the Best Swachh Iconic place in the country in the 'Swachh Iconic Places' list released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, on Tuesday.