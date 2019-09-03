BJP is cadre-based party, workers work their way up: Shaurya Doval
ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:02 IST
<p>Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): National Security Advisor <a href="/search?query=Ajit Doval">Ajit Doval</a>'s son <a href="/search?query=Shaurya Doval">Shaurya Doval</a> on Tuesday said the BJP is a cadre-based party in which workers work their way up and he will rise to the "level of his competence" depending on his "contribution and calibre".<br />Shaurya, chief of India Foundation think tank, had joined BJP two years back and has been working in his home state Uttarkhand.<br />"In a cadre-based party, you work your way up. I have just started and two years is not a long time in politics. Depending upon my contribution and my calibre, I will rise to the level of my competence," he told ANI on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference here.<br />He was asked about his plans in politics. <br />Shaurya, a private equity professional, defended the government on the economic situation said the Opposition's criticism reflects a "very high degree of immaturity."<br />"I think the whole narrative on the economy in India, particularly of the Opposition parties, reflects a very high degree of immaturity. It is a very nervous way of approaching a discussion on the economy," Shaurya said. <br />He said that there are stages of rise and fall in every economy. "It is very natural. India is a very robust economy. It will naturally go through these periods," he said. (ANI)<br /></p>