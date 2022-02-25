BJP is govt of rich, there is no hearing of poor: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment and said that this is the government of the rich and there is no hearing of the poor.

Addressing a public rally in the Jagdishpur constituency of Amethi, the Congress leader urged the voters to choose their candidate wisely or else they may regret it for the next five years.

"You (public) are responsible for your circumstances. You get astrayed and vote with your eyes closed. Your vote is a very big responsibility, choose wisely as you may regret it for the next 5 years. It is time for your development," said Vadra.

She further said the voters to make up their mind whether they want politics of development or the one that entangles them in a fake web of religion and caste.

Talking about her recent visit to a locality in Lucknow, the Congress General Secretary said she met some children there, who were qualified but unemployed.

"Have you brought up your children so that they do not have any future and that they continue to get a sack of foodgrains and remain dependent on it. This is a conspiracy of these political parties to keep you poor, keep your stomach empty so that your emotions could be exploited by them," said the Congress leader.

She further slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that he had no idea about the stray cattle menace and now he is aware of the problem and says to solve it.

"PM Modi said he didn't know about the stray cattle menace, what was he doing for 5 years? He's aware of the war in Ukraine, he was aware of the US President's cough during COVID, but he was not cognizant of this farmers' problem?" she added.

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Opposition parties in the State and said, "When there is harassment, neither Akhilesh Yadav nor Mayawati come out of their homes, leave alone Yogi and Modi. They make the father of an accused stand with them on the stage."

"Their minister's son killed farmers. Change these circumstances," she added.

The Congress leader also promised to give 40 per cent jobs to women in the state and to waive farmers' loans.

"The electricity bill will be half. 40 percent of jobs will be given to women. Action will be taken against the officers who do not take action against atrocities against women. Farmers' loans will be waived. There will be women, doctors and nurses, in every block," said Vadra.

The campaigning for the fifth phase of the Assembly elections in the state will end today evening.

Amethi, which will go to the polls in the fifth phase on February 27, witnessed an election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the same day of Irani's rally today increasing the political mercury of Amethi.

In this phase, 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts including Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur are scheduled to go to polls. (ANI)