BJP is "Kamdhenu" for business class, says HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that it is a "Kamadhenu" for the business class and "bloodthirsty" for the poor.

"BJP means price rise, price rise means BJP. BJP is a "Kamadhenu" for Business Class and bloodthirsty for poor," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.



"The BJP government's all-time record in raising price rises. The government, which shocked the people by raising the electricity tariff on April 1, is now set to pull the power back on July 1," tweeted CM.

Stating that electricity rates should not be increased for any reason, the JD(S) leader said that a government that does not provide quality, regular power to the rural areas has no moral right to raise rates.

"The state assembly polls are near. Raise the price now, and reduce the price at the time of polls is this the Cost Matching?" Kumaraswamy questioned. (ANI)

