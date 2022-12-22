BJP is looking for a reason to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: Chattishgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit out at the Centre and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was looking for a reason to stop Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"They (BJP) are looking for new ways to stop the Yatra. If COVID spreads in the country, Yatra will be impacted. But if it is not the case now, why are they looking for new excuses?" Baghel said.

CM Baghel was reacting to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in which he asked them to follow COVID protocol during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, or the Yatra could be cancelled amid concerns over rising cases of Covid-19.



He said, "When there was Corona, you (BJP) held elections in West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Now you're making excuses to stop Yatra."

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, elections were conducted in Bengal, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. Then there was no issue. If Covid situation gets worse, the party will take the decision about Yatra. What's the point of creating hue and cry now, when there is no alarming situation?" said Baghel while speaking to the reporters on Wednesday.

Union Minister Mandaviya wrote a letter to Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure compliance of the COVID-19 safety guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health Minister said in the letter written on Tuesday.

In the letter, the Union Health Minister also requests that if following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency. (ANI)

