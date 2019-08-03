BJP is organic entity, not assembled entity: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "Team BJP is an organic entity, not an assembled entity" and that it is growing because of its ideology and not due to legacy of a family as he called upon party MPs to always keep alive the party worker in them.

Inaugurating here a two-day 'Abhyas Varga' - an orientation programme for party MPs -he said the party is a "parivar (family)" and worker is the most important part of it. He asked the party MPs to always keep learning and never allow the student in them to die.

Briefing reporters about the deliberations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the prime minister recalled his own experience of attending Abhyas Varg at Surajkund when he became MP for the first time in 2014 and how he had benefitted from information shared by experienced party parliamentarians.

The minister said Modi also talked about BJP's unprecedented victory in local body elections in Tripura in which it won 98 per cent of seats and noted that once the party organisation is strong, it leads to good results.

Modi said MPs get elected due to the hard work of thousands of workers. "Whether it is MP or MLA, karyakarta manobhav (the feeling of being a worker) should be kept alive always," Joshi quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said the Prime Minister told the gathering that irrespective of age, "the student in you should always stay alive and alert" and learning was a continuous process which continues throughout the life.

Modi took a veiled dig at Congress and said the BJP is an ideology-based party and not dependent on family legacy.

"BJP is growing because of our thoughts and ideology, not the legacy of one or other family. The Team BJP is an organic entity, not an assembled entity. BJP is parviar and worker is an important figure in that. Because of thoughts and ideology, we are in this position. We are not legacy of one family," Joshi said quoting the prime minister.

In his remarks, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah said that participating properly in 'Abhyas Varga' will keep the MPs alert and they can continuously work and continuously learn without dilution of ideology.

BJP working president J. P. Nadda also addressed the meeting.

Party leader Bhupender Yadav briefed members about parliamentary traditions and Minister of State for Home Arjun Ram Meghwal about MP Local Area Development Scheme. (ANI)