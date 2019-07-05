BJP issues show cause notice to Akash Vijayvargiya for assault on official

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Cracking the whip, the BJP on Thursday issued a show cause notice to party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who assaulted a municipal corporation official in Indore with a cricket bat last weel, a move that has come two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took strong exception to the lawmaker's behaviour.

The notice was sent to the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargiya by the party's Disciplinary Action Commitee.

On Tuesday, Modi had expressed displeasure over Akash's behaviour at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, saying "such behaviour is unacceptable irrespective of whose son he is".

Akash, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and a first-time MLA, chased away an Indore Municipal Corporation officer who was on an anti-encroachment drive, on June 26. A video of the dramatic incident showing the legislator beating up the officer with a cricket bat went viral across social media platforms, drawing criticism from the Opposition.

Akash was arrested and later released from jail on bail and was garlanded by his supporters. His supporters had even fired celebratory gunshots outside his office as their leader walked out of prison.

The legislator from Indore-3 Assembly constituency had claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the Municipal Corporation without consulting him.

Akash father Kailash Vijayvargiya had defended him and called him a "novice player". (ANI)

