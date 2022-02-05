BJP issues three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Feb 8 and support govt's stand

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on February 8.

The official communique, addressed to all BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, stated, "All BJP members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, February 8, 2022."

It added, "All members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 and support the government's stand."

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)