BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its members of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, directing them to be present in the House on July 25.

The three-line whip issued by the party instructs all members of the House to be present tomorrow for the proceedings.

Earlier today, the party had also issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House.

BJP is trying to pass several important bills in the ongoing session of the Parliament.

A ten-day extension of the session was also being thought of by the ruling party to clear all important bills. (ANI)

