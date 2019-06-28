BJP issues whip to MPs asking them to be present in LS

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:32 IST

Narasimha Rao sidelined by Congress to keep focus on Gandhis,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The Congress sidelined PV Narsimha Rao to keep the focus on the Nehru-Gandhi family , said his grandson on Friday and demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for ignoring the former prime minister.