BJP IT Cell is maligning my image, have received death threats: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged the BJP's IT Cell has started a campaign to malign his image by circulating 'fake' videos on social media.

He also said that he has received several death threats from notorious gangsters from across the world in the last five years.

"The IT Cell of BJP has started a campaign to malign my image. At a programme on December 21, 2018, I said 'gobal' while Sambit Patra told a lie that I said 'gobar'. The fake video of it was created and made viral on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to malign my image," Malik told ANI.

"Party workers have complained to the Cyber Cell of police about the same. After December 21, 2018, I am receiving death threats. In the last five years, I have received death threats from notorious gangsters across the world," said he.

He said that in political rivalry there is no place for such threats. "In political rivalry, there is no place for such threats," said he.


