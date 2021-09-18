BJP keeping close watch on developments in Punjab, concerned about security situation

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party is keeping a close watch over developments in Punjab with Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh submitting his resignation as Chief Minister to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

With months to go for assembly polls in Punjab, sources in the party said that the equations have changed and it would like to just sit and watch rather than make any hasty move.

The top leadership in the party has been keeping an eye on the situation in the state. Punjab, which has 117 assembly seats, is slated to go to the polls early next year.

There was some anticipation in party circles that the chief minister could resign in the wake of unrelenting factionalism or the state government could file cases against Akali leaders to counter internal criticism.

The BJP is keen that the crucial border state has political stability and radical elements do not gain ground.

Speaking earlier in the day before Amarinder Singh resigned, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh accused Congress of causing political instability in the state.

"The situation today in Punjab is because of Congress. Today there is more instability. They have forgotten that it is a border state and Pakistan is sending arms and ammunition and drugs. It is fortunate that we have the Modi government at the Centre and NIA is deflating their plans. Punjab CM comes to Delhi to show concern over the situation in Punjab but is unable to stabilise the situation in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister resigned ahead of the scheduled meeting of the Congress legislature party.

A party leader said it is vital to ensure that Punjab does not face any of the problems it has faced in the past and there is no polarisation.

BJP lost its long-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal last year over the three farm laws. Party leaders say that farmers are being misled on the farm laws.

Party leaders involved with state affairs also said Amarinder Singh has not shown any indications of joining BJP.

"It's not being discussed as a possibility as of now. We will wait and watch how people respond to this change," a party leader said. (ANI)