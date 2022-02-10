BJP knows it's losing UP polls, granted bail to secure Brahmin votes: SBSP chief on Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar on Thursday claimed that the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Ashish Mishra, has been granted bail because the BJP wanted to secure Brahmin votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and also because he is the son of Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Ajay Mishra Teni.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "Ashish Mishra was given bail only because he is the son of a minister. BJP knows that it is losing the polls. They are trying to garner Brahmin votes by securing bail in order to send a message to the community that this bail is the result of their efforts."

"MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son was given bail but farmers who died on Ghazipur border and Lakhimpur have not got justice. Wherever BJP has a personal interest, that person gets bail and when their interest isn't fulfilled there's no bail," he further added.



The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case.

The chargesheet of the Special Investigation Team investigating the Lakhimpur violence case had named Ashish Mishra as an accused.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers, a local journalist, and three others. (ANI)

