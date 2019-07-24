BJP lashes out at Akbaruddin Owaisi, says he is like a dog's tail

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit back at AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi for appealing to the Muslim community to defeat BJP, even if AIMIM loses in the upcoming municipality election in Telangana.

"Akbaruddin Owaisi is at it again, he is like a dog's tail, which never gets straightened. His statement is highly objectionable and very instigative in terms of de-stabilising peace and tranquillity in the state. BJP takes strong objection to these statements and we condemn them. They are anti-Hindu and very divisive," Krishna Saagar Rao, the BJP spokesperson told ANI.

Speaking at a public gathering in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Akbaruddin, in a rather dramatic gesture, stood on the dais and spread out the hem of his 'Shervani', urging Muslims to unite and not vote BJP.

"There was a time when Deputy Mayor of Nizamabad was from AIMIM, now BJP has an MP in Nizamabad. If you don't want AIMIM to win, it is okay, but defeat the BJP," Owaisi appealed to the audience.

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, BJP won four seats out of the 17 at stake in Telangana, namely Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad.

On the other hand, AIMIM, could bag only one seat - Hyderabad - which went to Akbaruddin's brother, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Recently, during a stormy debate over the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Asaduddin Owaisi engaged in a bitter face-off.

"You cannot scare us," Owaisi said, to which Shah wagged a finger at him, saying, "Sunne ki bhi aadat daaliye Owaisi Sahab" (You should make it a habit to listen also).

Krishna Saagar Rao, speaking on Akbaruddin's vote against BJP remark, further said, "Amit Shah has clearly told Asaduddin that whenever he stands up to speak, he speaks from the position of a fearful mind. Now his brother's speech once again highlights the fear and the insecurity among these two brothers and then they try to impose it on the whole community." (ANI)

