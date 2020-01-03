BJP launches toll-free number to garner support for CAA

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a campaign with a toll-free number that provides the facility to common people to give missed calls to register their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," said BJP leader Anil Jain while speaking to media in New Delhi.

"We are taking steps to eliminate confusion regarding the CAA. We will connect with 3 crore households on the same," he added.

It should be noted that as part of the campaign senior leaders as well as elected representatives will reach out to the people in 'door to door' campaigns and explain to them the provisions of the CAA.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

